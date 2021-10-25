Millions to be spent building two new care homes in Waterford

Whitebox Property Group is to deliver three brand-new nursing care homes to the value of €43.5 million, in Waterford City, Kilkenny and Tramore over the next two years.

All three developments are to be built by local contractors David Flynn Ltd, with designs by Fewer Harrington & Partners architects. Each care home is to create approximately 90 jobs.

Overall, the three nursing homes will comprise 273 ensuite bedrooms for elderly people requiring continuous care, and are set to be delivered between Q3 of 2022 and Q1 of 2023.

Martin White, Managing Director of Whitebox Property Group said, “Whitebox is delighted to be progressing with these modern, state-of-the-art nursing complexes in the South East, carefully designed with the needs of its future residents in mind.

“Ireland’s population is ageing increasingly, and a sharp rise in the Over 65 age range will see the nation’s shortage of nursing homes become more acute. Our aim is to ensure that the South East’s, and indeed Ireland’s, future living and care needs are met for all.”

The Whitebox Group ethos is to develop sustainable communities to support people of all stages of life and has, to date, delivered a number of quality private and social housing developments, as well as several nursing home complexes across Ireland.

Last year, Whitebox Group handed over 69-home builds to Respond as part of the Carrigea Crescent housing scheme in Waterford City. The developer is also set to deliver a €400m housing regeneration project in Limerick City in a joint venture with Clúid Housing.

All three nursing homes will be nearly zero-energy buildings (or NZEBs) and will include sustainable energy-efficient systems including heat pumps and high-efficiency LED lighting.

The eventual care homes will be operated by Mowlam Healthcare, a private healthcare company with 20 years of experience and 27 care homes in the Irish elderly care sector.

Presently, the Over 65 age range accounts for 13% of the population. According to Future Analytics, this age range is projected to account for 16% of the population by 2026.

With this in mind, approximately 7,500 nursing home beds must be delivered by 2026 in order to keep in line with the 4.5% EU average of Over 65s who need nursing home care.

TRAMORE NURSING HOME

This 92-bed nursing home, located on the old golf club grounds, will be built over the course of the next twelve months (Q3 2022). Future plans include 20 independent, 1- and 2-bed bungalows, adjacent to the care home, to provide an inclusive elderly offering.

WATERFORD NURSING HOME

This Kilbarry-based care home is to be located at Carrigea Crescent as part of Waterford’s new inclusive, community-focused urban village. This home will comprise of 90 ensuite bedrooms and is expected to be completed by Q1 2023.

KILKENNY NURSING HOME

Also set for completion in Q1 2023, this care home will be located on the Golf Links Road and will include a total of 90 ensuite bedrooms for its elderly residents.

Construction works are now underway for the Tramore and Kilkenny care homes, with the construction of the Waterford City-based home to commence this month.