21/10/2021

Three energy-efficient nursing care homes to be built in Waterford region

Three new nursing care homes will be built in the Waterford region over the next two years. 

The developments, which will be built by local contractors David Flynn Ltd, will comprise of 273 ensuite bedrooms for elderly people needing continuous care. 

They will also reportedly be nearly zero-energy buildings and will include sustainable energy-efficient systems including heat pumps and high efficiency LED lighting. 

The new buildings will be built in Waterford City, Tramore and Kilkenny. 

Managing Director of property developer Whitebox, Martin White, said, "Ireland’s population is ageing increasingly, and a sharp rise in the Over 65 age range will see the nation’s shortage of nursing homes become more acute. Our aim is to ensure that the South East’s, and indeed Ireland’s, future living and care needs are met for all." 

It's expected the nursing homes will be delivered between the third quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. 

