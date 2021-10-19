'Cinematic gold' - Twitter reacts to Daniel O'Donnell's new music video
Cultural icon Daniel O'Donnell has released a new single and music video ahead of his 60th birthday.
The Donegal singer released tropical tune 'Down at the Lah de Dah' at the weekend as part of his new album Daniel O'Donnell 60.
Twitter had plenty to say about the colourful video, with one user describing it as "the best thing to ever come out of Ireland".
I'm not exaggerating when I say the new Daniel O'Donnell video might be the best thing to ever come out of Ireland pic.twitter.com/enrmWIJiQo— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 18, 2021
If you'd told me this is next year's Eurovision entry called "My Hawaiian Horse", I'd have believed you— Bohemian Sea Power (@mondegreentea) October 19, 2021
I love the idea that Mr O’Donnell’s mind was completely blown away by the graphics and concept.— Pickleeyes (@eyesofpickle) October 19, 2021
‘So, it’s like I’m *in* a computer? My, my, what the world can do these days’…
Daniel O’Donnell’s latest music video by Re-Act Productions (who are deadly btw) is cinematic gold and I highly suggest you treat yourself by watching it !— Catherine Sanz (@sanzscript) October 16, 2021
https://t.co/OM7BvFCdWo pic.twitter.com/7YXmms0GGG
Sweet baby Jesus the new Daniel O’Donnell video is pure art. pic.twitter.com/KPCE1GpNnC— Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) October 19, 2021
Daniel O'Donnell is in a very real sense Ireland's Cliff Richard.— Hugo Brady Brown (@AodhBC) October 15, 2021
https://t.co/IdyqQop6Tx via @rte
The video has amassed over 25,000 views on YouTube.
Dr. Duffy said parents can expect to hear reports of other children, be it in school or in a creche, being sick.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.