Waterford has highest 7-day incidence rate of Covid in the country
Waterford has the highest 7-day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 people.
That's according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which found an incidence rate of 498.4. This figure is almost double the average rate per 100,000 people of 239.8.
The county also has the highest 14-day incidence rate of 767.8.
Carlow has the second highest 7-day incidence rate of 493.6, and the second highest 14-day rate as well with a rate of 748.3.
A total of 11,421 cases have been recorded in the past week.
