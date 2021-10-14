Two month road closure announced by Waterford council for streetscaping
A two month road closure notice has been released by Waterford City and County Council to facilitate streetscaping and resurfacing works.
The L4116 Strand Street, L8076 Lower Strand Street, F4162 Turkey Road, and L4162 Gallwey's Hill, Tramore will be closed from November 15th to January 13th.
A diversion route will be in place via L4163 Upper Branch Road, L8083 Pond Road, L4140 Patrick's Street, L4116 Main Street, L4163 Queen Street, L8085 Broad Street, and L4162 Church Road.
Objections can be made in writing to the Director of Services, Roads, Water and Environment, Waterford City and County Council, City Hall, The Mall, Waterford before 4pm on October 19th.
