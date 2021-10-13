Construction of 30 houses in Waterford approved by council
Planning permission for thirty houses has been approved by Waterford City and County Council.
The decision was made yesterday to allow the construction of two-storey dwellings at Foxwood in Kilbarry.
The application was lodged in April this year by Magna Construction Limited, with further information requested in September.
The development will consist of three detached houses, three terraced houses and twenty four semi-detached units along with all associated site works.
A new site entrance off the adjacent LIHAF road will also be created, as well as roadways and footpaths and connection to existing services.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.