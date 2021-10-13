'Dangerously defective' - Car seized by Gardai in Waterford
A car was seized by Gardai during a checkpoint today by the Waterford Roads Policing Unit.
The driver is reported to have been driving on two rear tyres which were described as "dangerously defective".
A quantity of suspected cannabis was also found in the car.
The vehicle was seized by Gardai and proceedings are to follow.
Rachel says throwing herself into restarting Drum's camogie team helped her to deal with the loss of her baby.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.