Gardai issue fine to learner motorist driving dangerously in Waterford
Gardai have issued a fine to a learner motorist driving dangerously in Waterford.
The Waterford Roads Policing Unit stopped the car during a patrol, where it was found the unaccompanied driver held a learner's permit.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued by Gardai and the car was seized.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.