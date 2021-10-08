Conservation group seeks protection status for endangered Waterford goats

Protection status sought for endangered species unique to Waterford
Protection status has been sought for an endangered species of wild goat unique to Co. Waterford.
Bilberry Goats Heritage Trust is collecting signatures to ensure protection status for the animals, which they called "a rare treasure".
Over six hundred people have signed the petition, which has a goal of 1,000 signatures.
A seven-year DNA analysis study by UCD confirmed the animals as "a unique breed" compared to other goats across Ireland and the rest of Europe.
They are on the brink of extinction, according to the Trust, but securing protection status ratified by the EU will ensure the goats can remain in their original habitat of Bilberry Rock.
According to the conservation group, experts from Britain and Holland pronounced the habitat of the area as "critical" for their survival.
Click here to sign the petition.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.