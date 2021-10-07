Waterford car dealer seeks planning permission for new showroom

Waterford car dealer submits planning application for new showroom
A Waterford car dealer is seeking planning permission to build a new car sales showroom.
The application was submitted by T&C Motors to Waterford City and County Council today to develop the site at Inner Ring Road.
If permission is granted, the works will include the new showroom, external vehicle display area, new access road, two totem signs and three flag poles as well as the erection of a new site boundary fence and all associated site works.
A decision on the application is expected by December 1st.
