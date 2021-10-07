NOTICE: Temporary closure of Waterford dog pound
Waterford City and County Council has announced a temporary closure of the county dog pound.
According to the Council's website, the shelter in Bilberry will be closed on Saturday October 9th.
A reason for the closure has been requested from the Council by Waterford Live.
