TROLLEY CRISIS: Almost 500 without beds in worst overcrowding since before pandemic

Four hundred and sixty seven Irish people are on trolleys today, marking the worst overcrowding since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) released the figures this morning and are calling for action to be taken to keep patients and staff safe. The group want a detailed winter flu plan implemented in what they've called the second worst ever September for overcrowding.

University Hospital Limerick, Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Galway, Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital are recorded as the most overcrowded hospitals today.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha spoke about the crisis and called it "a very dangerous situation". He said, "Not only is it putting our members and their patients at significant risk of COVID infection, but it is placing an extraordinary burden on a workforce that is completely exhausted.

“Letting overcrowding escalate over the coming months, as we have seen happen year after year, is going to lead to very poor outcomes for patients at a critical time in the pandemic."

He said the government must come up with "concrete plans" to keep hospitals safe for the coming winter including substantial investment in homecare packages.