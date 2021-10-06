'World-class' - Biggest ever programme announced for Waterford's Winterval

The biggest ever programme of events and activities for the Winterval Christmas festival in Waterford has been announced.

This year there will be new festival destinations and hero events, including five Festive City Quarters which will be spread across Waterford City during the five week run.

This festive regions include the Continental Christmas Market Quarter at John Roberts Square/ Broad Street/ Michael's Street, the Elfstival Festival Family Quarter in Arundel Square, the Ever-Greenway Quarter at The Apple Market, Christmas Cultural Quarter on O'Connell Street ad the Winterval Wonder-Events Quarter at The Viking Triangle.

According to festival co-director, Shell Holden, the line-up this year is "world-class" with one hundred and thirty hours of festive fun for the whole family.

A Christmas tree over 50 feet tall will be at the heart of the festival as well as over a hundred activities and shows. Visitors can enjoy a colourful vintage carousel at the funfair, dance to old Christmas songs and drink spiced hot chocolate at The Winter Palace, visit the Giant Elf or become the ultimate LEGO master at Lab-Land, as well as say hello to Santa and his team at the city's Old Sorting Office on The Quays.

There will be be a brand new Ar Ais Le Cheile Irish living language area where people can expect poetry, storytelling and sean nós singing, as well as a new Petstival pet wellness area. Families looking for a furry friend will have the opportunity to meet dogs looking for forever homes in the Waterford Animal Welfare Doggy Adoption Parade.

Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr Joe Kelly, said there's guaranteed to be something for the young and the young at heart. He said, "This year, more than ever, a festival that celebrates family and togetherness is particularly welcome. Waterford has so much to offer all year round, but Winterval really focuses the spotlight on the magic of the city and county."

The full programme of events can be viewed here.