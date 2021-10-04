"Consider others" - Penalty points for driver parked in Waterford disabled bay
A driver has received a fine and penalty points for parking in a disabled bay in Waterford at the weekend.
Gardai in Waterford Roads Policing Unit spotted the vehicle and issued two penalty points along with a fine of €230.
The fine was issued after an inspection of the vehicle revealed a bald tyre.
Gardai are reminding citizens to "please consider others" when parking at public amenities.
Their call comes in the wake of Make Way Day, which took place last week to highlight the challenges faced by people with disabilities in public.
