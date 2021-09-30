"Please drive carefully" - Waterford Council urges caution at road works
Waterford City and County Council is encouraging drivers to be cautious at road works in place today.
According to the council, the works are being carried out on the N25 Kilmacthomas Bypass.
Crews are reportedly working in the Hard Shoulder and traffic management is said to be in place.
The council has urged drivers to "please drive carefully".
