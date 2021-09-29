Search

29/09/2021

Fishing group CEO claims Irish fishermen "cannot survive" on EU quota

Fishing group CEO claims Irish fishermen "cannot survive" on EU quota

Fishing group CEO claims Irish fishermen "cannot survive" on EU quota

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The CEO of a fishing representative body is claiming Irish fishermen "cannot survive" on the EU Common Policy quota. 

CEO of Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, Patrick Murphy, spoke about the issue in a documentary released today called 'Exploiting Irish Fishermen'. 

He said the 15% catch quota allotted to Irish fishermen is not enough. During the documentary, he stated, "One in five of our vessels I believe will have to be put out of business, one in five families will have to be told there's no more future for them in the industry." 

Mr Murphy said countries around Europe are taking 85% of the catch in Irish waters, but that Ireland does not get the same reciprocal access to their waters. He said, "We don't get anything back, we get very little - if anything - in their waters." 

He likened the situation to having an orchard that everyone is invited to. He said, "You say, 'Listen lads, leave a section of the orchard now for us, it's our orchard. Stop taking the apples because we're going to starve.' And they don't listen, they keep taking the apples." 

He was joined by fishermen and women and industry leaders from all over the country, who also spoke about their concerns. 

The launch of the documentary received backing from TD Pádraig MacLochlainn, who called it "important". He said, "Today our Irish fishermen launched their powerful documentary challenging the scandal of Ireland only getting 15% of the fish in our own waters under the EU Common Fisheries Policy. This is costing our coastal communities tens of thousands of jobs and hundreds of million of euro each year." 

The documentary is available to watch here

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media