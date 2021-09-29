Gardai urge dog owners to keep pets away from livestock

Gardai urge dog owners to steer clear of livestock
Gardai are urging dog owners to keep their pets away from livestock.
In a statement, a Garda spokesman said people near farming areas must make sure dogs cannot escape their property as they may find their way onto land containing sheep.
According to Gardai, uncontrolled pets can decimate a flock and that it is "vital" for dogs to be kept on leads near livestock.
Gardai are reminding pet owners they are responsible for ensuring their dogs are under control at all times.
