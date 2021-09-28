Female teenager seriously injured after collision with Garda car
A female teenager has been seriously injured after a two-car collision with a Garda car.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday September 25th on Deansgrange Road in Dublin 18, with Gardai and emergency services attending the scene.
Garda Press confirmed the young female driver was taken to St Vincents Hospital to be treated for her injuries which were described as "serious".
The driver of the Garda car, a man in his 30s, was also taken to St Vincents, though his injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.
The matter has now been referred to Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as the incident involved an on duty official Garda vehicle.
