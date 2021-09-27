Search

27/09/2021

Plan for 10km of underground cables to Waterford solar farm refused

Planning permission for the development of grid connection infrastructure for a Waterford solar farm has been refused. 

The application was lodged by Sunrise Energy Supply Limited with Waterford City and County Council in July this year. 

If permission had been granted, grid connection infrastructure would have been developed on the N72 road to connect the Drumroe East Solar Farm (which is currently in development) to the Dungarvan 100kV ESB Substation. 

The proposed application comprised of laying 38kV underground electricity cables and associated infrastructure and horizontal directional drilling. 

A reason for the refusal has not yet been given. 

