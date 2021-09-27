ROAD ALERT: Rice Bridge lift planned for tomorrow
The public is being reminded that a Rice Bridge lift is planned for tomorrow morning.
It's due to take place tomorrow September 28th at approximately 11am.
The reminder was issued by Waterford City and Council Council on their Twitter page:
Rice Bridge Lift Tuesday 28th Sept @11:00hrs #RoadAlert https://t.co/fOZn08Cn8L— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) September 27, 2021
Caution is advised.
