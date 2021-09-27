CAUTION: Marine warning issued for all Irish coasts
A marine warning for small crafts is in place for all coasts of Ireland.
Southwest to west winds are expected to reach force 6 or 7 at times today September 27th, which will last until Tuesday morning September 28th at approximately 10am.
Weather group Met Eireann issues the warning if winds of Beaufort Force 6 (minimum mean of 22 knots) are expected up to ten nautical miles offshore.
