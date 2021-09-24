Tourist attraction in Waterford to close for months to facilitate works
A tourist attraction in Waterford will close for significant redevelopment works until next summer.
Funding of almost €4million has been approved under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund for Mount Congreve Gardens, as well as additional funding from Waterford City and County Council and Fáilte Ireland.
The 70 acre grounds will be inaccessible to the public from October 10th this year to facilitate works to develop the spot into a world-class tourism destination.
New amenities to the site are to include toilets, improved access to grounds and pathways, greenhouse repair, car parking, as well as a visitor centre with retail and a café.
A ticket desk will also be created along with the opening of new areas of the estate to the public, including parts of the main house.
The project is set to be completed in summer 2022.
