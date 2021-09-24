Over 30 iPads to be received by Waterford libraries

IPads formerly used by Waterford councillors have been acquired for libraries in the county.

Thirty two repurposed tablets will be distributed among twelve branches and will reportedly help library users become more digital literate.

The iPads were acquired with funding help from Creative Ireland.

Waterford City and County Librarian, Jane Cantwell, spoke about the news. She said the initiative is in response to a desire from members to become more familiar with technology to access e-books and online classes.

She said, "During Covid, the libraries worked with individuals to support them in accessing services using their phones, tablets and laptops. This was life changing for those who were supported as it gave them access to a range of services and events online.

According to Ms Cantwell, staff upskilled so they were in a position to guide and train older people who wanted to stay connected with family and friends remotely.