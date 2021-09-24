Italian bakery in Waterford will become café if planning granted

Italian bakery in Waterford seek planning for café expansion
An Italian bakery in Waterford is seeking planning permission to become a café.
The Berkana Bakery on Coal Quay and Conduit Lane submitted the application to Waterford City and County Council this month for a change of use of the structure from a retail outlet to a café.
The building is listed as a Protected Structure.
If permission is granted, food and drinks will be able to be consumed both on and off the existing 94 metres squared premises.
A decision is due to be made in November this year.
