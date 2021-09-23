Waterford road will close for weeks to facilitate water works
A road in Waterford will be closed to traffic for seven weeks next month to facilitate water works.
Notice has been given by Waterford City and County Council for the closure of the L3009 Gold Coast Road in Dungarvan.
The public will not be able to access the road from October 4th to November 19th.
A diversion route will be in place along the R675 and the Clonea Road.
The works will reportedly involve the rehabilitation of water mains.
