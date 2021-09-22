Waterford road to close this week for drainage works
A Waterford road will be closed this week to facilitate planned drainage works.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the R682 Regional Road at Cullencastle will be closed on Friday September 24th from 8.30am to 5pm.
There will be no through road and local access only will be granted.
Delays are expected but diversions will be in place by Cork Road R680 and Tramore Road R675.
The council apologises for any convenience caused.
