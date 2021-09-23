Public consultation opens on North Celtic Sea offshore wind project

Energia is inviting members of the public to take part in a first phase of public consultation on a proposed renewable energy project in the North Celtic Sea.

The project is proposed to be located 10km-25km off the coast of Co. Waterford in the North Celtic Sea.

The North Celtic Sea project aims to decarbonise Ireland’s energy supply, reduce emissions and help to achieve our 2030 climate action and offshore wind energy targets. The project will generate clean electricity for over 500,000 Irish homes and businesses.

This early public consultation takes place from 22nd September – 29th October and is the first in a series of opportunities for the public to meet the project team and learn about the North Celtic Sea project.

An online exhibition room is open at www.northcelticseawind.ie which includes artist’s impressions of the project, survey area maps, a project timeline, and other information.

Energia’s project team is holding a public webinar on Wednesday 13th October from 7-8pm and all are invited to attend to learn more about the project and ask questions. Registration is now open at www.northcelticseawind.ie.

Information clinics will be held from 18th – 22nd October for anyone wishing to discuss specific aspects with the project team. Bookings can be made through the project website.

Photo: Eoin McPartland

Launching the consultation, Eoin McPartland, Offshore Renewables Manager with Energia said, “The North Celtic Sea project will generate 100% green electricity and will make a positive contribution to decarbonising Ireland’s energy supply and reducing emissions - protecting the environment for current and future generations. In addition, it will bring substantial benefits for coastal and fishing communities and supply chain opportunities for local businesses.

The North Celtic Sea project is at an early stage and this consultation is an opportunity to introduce the team and provide information. We welcome feedback which can shape the development of the North Celtic Sea project.”

The project team is currently undertaking offshore and onshore studies to help determine site suitability and to inform the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and design process. Further periods of consultation will take place over the coming 18 months to share progress on the project.

It is anticipated that a planning application for the North Celtic Sea project could be made in 2023 with a planning decision in 2024.

*Sponsored Content