21/09/2021

Four-storey Waterford apartment block to go under the hammer

A four-storey building of apartments in the heart of Waterford city is up for auction later this month.

Number 5 Mary Street, Waterford, houses four separate one-bedroom flats and is on the market with an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €165,000 in Youbid.ie’s latest online auction on September 30.

The building is located a two-minute walk from the Edmund Rice Bridge leading into the heart of Waterford city centre, and is in need of refurbishment to bring these units to a habitable living standard.

The property would be most suited to a developer, builder or an investor looking for apartments in a central location, with potential for an annual rental income in the region of €35,000.

The apartments are between 34 sq mts  and 46 sq mts in size.

In total, the auction will feature 26 properties from 14 counties, including apartments, a variety of residential house types, business premises, agricultural land and forestry.

The properties for the September 30 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.

