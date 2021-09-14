Plan for signage directing people to Waterford nursing home refused
A licence application for signage directing people to a Waterford nursing home has been refused by Waterford City and County Council.
The Section 254 application, which was lodged in July this year by Mowlam Healthcare, sought the provision of seven fingerpost type signs (approximately 1000mm x 300mm) at six intersections around Waterford City.
The signs, which were to be fixed to lamps with galvanised straps, were proposed to direct visitors towards the existing Waterford Nursing Home facility on the Dunmore Road.
If the application had been granted, signage would have been added to various locations on Dunmore Road, including the junction between The Mall and Lombard Street, the roundabout at the junction between Outer Ring Road and Cork Road, and the roundabout at the junction between Outer Ring Road and Williamstown Road.
