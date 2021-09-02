Waterford GAA Club appeals for witnesses following gym burglary

Ballyduff lower GAA Club has issued a public appeal for any witnesses following a burglary that took place on the grounds of their gym recently.

It is believed that the theft occurred between Tuesday evening after training and Wednesday morning.

The club said in a tweet: "The gym at Ballyduff lower GAA was broken into last night with over €1,000 worth of equipment stolen."

"Fundraising was carried out over the lockdown by players to purchase this equipment If anyone saw anything suspicious last night (Tuesday) could they contact us."

In a separate post on its official Facebook page, the team added: "If you see unmarked plates, dumbells and bars for sale please get in contact also."

"Please make these items too hot to sell as these people are parasites that don’t deserve a minutes peace. Below video shows the items stolen."

The club also said that anyone with information relating to the burglary can call the Gardai in Tramore on 051 391620.

Both posts have been making the rounds on social media.