Will alcohol be served at pilot nightclub event as Minister gives more detail
An upcoming pilot nightclub event due to take place at the end of this month will need a "realistic" approach about alcohol being served.
That's according to Minister for Tourism, Catherine Martin, who spoke to Claire Byrne about the issue on CB Live earlier today.
Minister Martin did not confirm whether or not alcohol will be served at the event, but said "all the details will be worked out" and that the event has to be "as real as possible".
While vaccination is now our most important and effective measure, there will continue to be a need for some measures and a layered approach to the application of these measures to reduce the risk of transmission.— Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) August 31, 2021
The minister went on to say 60%capacity is expected and that she's interested in exploring the use of antigen testing.
She confirmed that popular Dublin venue The Button Factory is being considered for the event's location.
