02/09/2021

Waterford author raises over €30,000 for RNLI during lockdown

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Author David Carroll from Waterford has raised a massive €31,050 for Dunmore East RNLI by selling copies of his book 'Dauntless Courage'. 

The book - which celebrates the history of the RNLI branch, the crews and the community's maritime heritage - was written and published during lockdown, and 100% of its proceeds have been donated to the lifeboat service. 

Credit: RNLI/ Neville Murphy

Speaking to Waterford Live, spokesperson Neville Murphy said, "The book not only brings money to the station, it's also a legacy for the organisation and the community."

Speaking about the achievement, Carroll said, "I enjoyed every single minute carrying out the necessary research and writing the various chapters, but the success of the book is down to all the volunteers and the great team who promoted, packaged, and distributed the book in difficult circumstances." 

The RNLI provides a twenty four hour search and rescue service around Ireland and UK coasts and has saved 142,700 lives since its inception in 1824. 

Image courtesy of RNLI

