31/08/2021

Gardaí clock driver in Waterford at almost twice the speed limit

The driver was recorded going at an extremely high speed.

An Garda Síochána speeding arrest

The Waterford Roads Policing Unit (WRPU) stopped and arrested a driver who was travelling at nearly twice the set speed limit.

The WRPU were conducting speed checks on the N25 near Killaspy in County Kilkenny when they detected the motorist travelling at 199kph in a 100kph zone.

The driver was stopped and arrested as a result.

Proceedings are to follow.

An Garda Síochána posted a photograph of the speed gun used to detect the driver on its official Twitter account.

