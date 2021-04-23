Driving disqualification for Waterford man with 'second conviction in two years'

A man was hit with a four-year disqualification and a €500 fine for driving without insurance.

Stephen Condon of 19 Deerpark View, Ballymacarbry, Waterford was before Clonmel District Court for the offence which took place at Kilmacomma, Clonmel on March 12, 2020.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said the defendant has six previous convictions, one of which was for no insurance dating back to June 2019 when he received a fine.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client, 31, had just acquired the car and was bringing it home when he was stopped by gardaí. His client is not currently driving and has disposed of the car.

Delivering his judgement, Judge Terence Finn said: “It’s the second conviction in two years.”