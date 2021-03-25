'University Hospital Waterford cath lab contract great news but not the end of the journey'

The appointment of a construction contractor for the second catheterisation laboratory for University Hospital Waterford (UHW) has been described as "very positive news" for the South East.

Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler said the Department of Health has confirmed that the construction contractor award letter has now issued, a start date has been agreed and HSE Estates have confirmed that the contractor will be on site in the first week of May.

Waterford-based Tom O’Brien Construction has been awarded the main construction contract.

"They have a significant track record in delivering healthcare projects across the regions. This includes the delivery of a number of successful projects in UHW," Minister Butler said.

“The appointment of this contractor, alongside the awarding of a contract for an equipment supplier this week, are both huge steps forward in the delivery of the second cath lab at UHW and is very positive news for Waterford and the South East

“Mr Gerry O'Dwyer, Group CEO, South / South West Hospital Group recently received confirmation from HSE Estates that the equipment for the second cath lab will be the same equipment recently installed in the newly upgraded existing cath lab and will have full interventional capabilities,” concluded Minister Butler.

'NOT THE END OF THE JOURNEY'

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane described the announcement as "great news"

"This is hugely significant and will advance cardiac services in the region," he said.

“It is a shining example of what is possible when local and regional politicians work together. I am proud of the work of local campaigners who organised protests to raise awareness on this issue.

“However, it is important to note it is not the end of the journey. The demand has always been for full 24/7 emergency cardiac care for the region and that is what is needed. I will continue to campaign to make this a reality," he added.