Waterford punter takes BoyleSports 'to the cleaners' after landing Cheltenham windfall

A punter in County Waterford is toasting their horse racing know-how after three nags landed them a stunning five-figure windfall.

The anonymous customer logged into their online BoyleSports account to strike their bet, placing a €20 each-way treble on horses running at the Cheltenham Festival and followed the tips from top pundit Kevin Blake.

The journey got off to the perfect start in the 1.55 as Mrs Milner obliged at handsome odds of 12/1 for Paul Nolan and Bryan Cooper.

Next up was Rachael Blackmore who added another winner to her tally with Telmesomethinggirl at 6/1.

The final winner was Mount Ida at 9/2 for Jack Kennedy and Denise Foster.

When it was all added up, the lucky punter won €10,294.24, all for a total investment of €40.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We have to hold our hands up and say we were taken to the cleaners by this Kevin Blake treble and our Waterford customer was right to follow him. We have to tip our hats to them and congratulate them on such a stunning win of €10,294.24.”