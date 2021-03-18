'Lively, positive atmosphere' at Waterford Primary Care Centre for St Patrick’s Day

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations continued at the HSE’s Waterford Primary Care Centre on St Patrick's Day.

GPs and the team members of the Keogh Practice, which is located in the building, were from 7am busily preparing doses for hundreds of patients aged 75 and over.

Administration of the first Covid vaccine began at 9am.

Ann and Michael Cronin from Kilmeaden received their Covid vaccines from Dr Paul Campbell of the John’s Hill Medical Practice

Speaking amid much activity at the South East Community Healthcare Primary Care Centre in John’s Hill, Waterford, Dr Deirdre Plant of the Keogh Practice said: “There’s a lively, positive atmosphere with green hats and shamrock badges aplenty!

"It is heartening to see so many smiles among the safely managed coming and going of patients and family members.”

Dr Deirdre Plant and team members at the Keogh Practice

Mary Power from Tramore was one of those who was delighted to participate in the St Patrick’s Day with a difference.

“Normally I would have been looking forward to the parade in Tramore and lunch with family," she said.

"I wish all of this disruption to life was over. To that end, I would encourage everyone to avail of the vaccine when their turn comes around. It only took a few seconds for me, I feel great after it, and the whole thing was processed most efficiently by my GP and her colleagues," she added.

HSE’s Waterford Primary Care Centre on St Patrick's Day