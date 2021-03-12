'Overwhelming number of high-quality entries' to Waterford school competition

Presentation Secondary School in Waterford City members of the Digital Technology Committee have been praised for working tirelessly preparing for last month’s Safer Internet Day.

The preparation for this event began back in October with transition year students Eve Daly and Jane Saville being accepted for the WebWise Safer Internet Day Ambassador Training Programme. Their participation equipped the girls with a wealth of knowledge on important aspects of anti-bullying prevention, wellbeing and internet safety in schools.

In recognition of the fact that it is now more important than ever to be safe online, the team promoted this year’s theme Together for a Better Internet to the entire school community through an array of virtual activities.

"Leading up to the day, a poster competition was organised for junior and senior students. An overwhelming number of high-quality entries led to much deliberation, but it was eventually decided to award the prize for best-hand drawn entry to Celina Kahinde and the prize for best digital entry to Eve Penkert," a school spokesperson said.

Best digital entry at the Presentation

"A virtual coffee morning was hosted for all staff, during which the digital committee made an excellent presentation on Safer Internet Use. Kahoot quizzes, PowerPoints for students and for parents also took place over the course of the day.

"In keeping with the digital theme, all transition year students participated in an intriguing coding workshop later that afternoon, facilitated by Microsoft DreamSpace, which literally blew their minds."