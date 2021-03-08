Burst mains causing water supply disruption in Waterford City
Burst mains causing water supply disruption in Waterford City
There is a water supply disruption in the The Quay/Ferrybank area of Waterford City due to a burst mains this Monday.
Waterford City and County Council, in partnership with Irish Water, is working to minimise the impact of any disruption to service and to restore normal supply as soon as possible.
Customers are advised to run their taps if they experience discolouration when water supply is restored.
