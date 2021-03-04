Waterford great grandparents looking to the future after receiving Covid-19 vaccines

It has been a very happy few days for Waterford couple Nick and Marie Murphy.

Nick and Marie of Hillview, Waterford both received their Covid-19 vaccine at the Keogh Practice in the Waterford Primary Care Centre on John’s Hill last Tuesday.

Dr Deirdre Plant of the Keogh Practice with Nick, Marie and Susan

Nick and Marie’s status in life happily changed between getting their appointments last week and presenting on Tuesday to be given the vaccine.

On Monday, Nick and Marie were delighted to receive news of their first great grandchild being born at University Hospital Waterford.

Happy parents Gavin Burke (Nick and Marie Murphy’s grandson) and Hazel Green welcomed a baby boy on what was St David’s Day. Gavin and Hazel confirmed that the new arrival will be called David, which also remembers Nick and Marie’s late son David.

Nick and Marie were brought along for their appointment by their daughter Susan Murphy. Susan, who is Gavin’s mum and is also delighted to become a grandmother for the first time, is the HSE/South East Community Healthcare organisation’s Primary Care Lead.

Nick and Marie are looking forward to brighter days ahead that will enable them to see all of their now extended family, are very thankful for the opportunity to receive their Covid vaccine and are encouraging everyone to avail of it when their opportunity to do so comes along.