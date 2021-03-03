Waterford scratch card player in 'total shock' after landing windfall

A scratch card player from County Waterford is thanking their lucky stars after they claimed a €75,000 top prize, which they won on a €5 All Cash Platinum scratch card.

The Waterford player has credited an unfamiliar change in their daily routine which led to them purchasing their winning ticket at the Applegreen store in Lemybrien.

“I usually go to the shop to get the paper early in the morning, but the day that I bought the ticket I was busy in the house so I had to go in the afternoon," they said.

"There must have been someone looking over me that day to make me go when I did, otherwise I may never have gotten that particular ticket,” they said.

The lucky winner did not believe that they had won immediately. “I scratched the ticket when I left the shop but I didn’t think I had won, so I left the scratch card in the car. It wasn’t until I got back into the car the next day that I checked the ticket again and realised how much I had won," they said.

"I was in total shock! I still can’t believe that I had thought there was nothing on it," they added.