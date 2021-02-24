Waterford school choir featuring music star releasing new charity single next week

Waterford City's Mount Sion Choir featuring Ronan Keating is releasing its version of the single This is Your Song on March 5 to raise vital funds for the Marie Keating Foundation’s national cancer support and survivorship services.

This performance of the song was recorded as part of the televised spectacular Concert4Cancer, which aired in August last year and went on to raise more than half a million euro for cancer services.

This is Your Song was co-written by Ronan Keating and award-winning producer Steve Mac, following the death of Keating's mother Marie to breast cancer in 1998. Marie died at the very young age of just 51.

Ronan and his siblings were devastated at losing their mother and felt they had to do something to prevent other families going through what they went through. They set up the Marie Keating Foundation in her memory to ensure that families around Ireland would have access to free information and support.

The Mount Sion Choir was set up eight years ago in Mount Sion CBS, a culturally diverse school in Waterford City, where many students were innately gifted at music. Unfortunately, music was not available as a subject, so the students set up as a lunchtime club, which went on to become known as the Mount Sion Choir.

Over the last number of years, the choir has gathered a dedicated following and has performed at some incredible locations and for some great causes.

Due to the pandemic, the choir’s planned trip to sing in Carnegie Hall, New York was cancelled. However, it did not take long for them to brush themselves off and look into their community to see where they could help and so got behind the Concert4Cancer. The choir is hugely grateful to all the remarkable people they met along this phenomenal journey.

The proceeds from this single are being donated to help support the vital work of the Marie Keating Foundation in supporting cancer patients through the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

You can donate to further support the cause at www.mariekeating.ie/donate.