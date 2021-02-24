Waterford community group shortlisted for prestigious adult education award

The Waterford Aiseiri Progression Programme has been shortlisted for an AONTAS STAR Award in the Social Inclusion category.

The STAR Awards (Showcasing Teamwork, Awarding Recognition) are an awards initiative organised by the national adult learning organisation AONTAS to recognise and celebrate the work undertaken by adult learning initiatives throughout Ireland.

This specialised education and training programme supports men and women in addiction treatment and in the early years of addiction recovery to access meaningful education and training, set goals for work, and to move forward equipped with the skills and confidence to achieve these goals. The focus is on progressing and moving forward towards a meaningful quality of life, which can look different for each learner.

Commenting on the shortlist, Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS, said: “The STAR awards are an excellent opportunity to celebrate the positive contribution that adult learning initiatives make to individual adult learners, local communities and wider society.

"The quality of nominations this year has been exceptional. During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, adult learning initiatives are continuing to provide essential supports and services to those adult learners most in need. The Aiseiri Progression Programme is a brilliant example of this and we are delighted to have such a wonderful initiative shortlisted for a STAR award.”

STAR Award winners will be announced during the week of the Festival (March 1-5) and a celebratory event will also take place to acknowledge the incredible achievements of all of the groups involved.

The STAR Awards are proudly sponsored by the Open University in Ireland and the Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCNNI), the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), Concern Worldwide, Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI), and the European Social Fund (ESF). Sponsors will be offering special prizes to all 2021 STAR Award winners.