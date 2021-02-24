'Waterford IT is very proud to be the first in Ireland to receive the certification'

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is proud to be the first higher education institution (HEI) in the Republic of Ireland to obtain the FISU Healthy Campus Certification.

The FISU Healthy Campus Programme is an exciting global project that incorporates health and well-being into all facets of campus life, which in turn enhances the lifestyles of students.

The FISU Healthy Campus Programme continues to grow, closing in on having 60 global universities on the platform.

The project, launched in May 2020, aims to enhance all aspects of health and wellbeing for students on university campuses worldwide through the structured promotion of physical activity and healthy practices.

To date, 57 major world institutions from 33 countries are already on board, with WIT, The Sunday Times Institute of Technology of the Year 2021, being one of the most recent to obtain the award.

“Together with WIT, WIT Vikings Sport is delighted to be part of the FISU Healthy Campus Programme, an exciting global initiative that embeds health and wellbeing into all aspects of campus culture, which in turn improves our student’s lifestyles,” said Katie Redmond, WIT Vikings Sport Manager.

“We are very proud to be the first in Ireland to receive the certification.

“Initially the project seemed like a large undertaking, however, through implementation of a project management team the process was made seamless,” she said.

The WIT Vikings Sport office, the sport brand of the institute, led this and worked closely with various stakeholders.

“In this first phase of the FISU Healthy Campus programme, we collected all the good practices we already had in place from the different services, departments and schools within WIT. For us, the strengths and processes were already in place. We just had to demonstrate them.”

One of the motivations for universities to join FISU Healthy Campus is that the programme also provides information and guidance within the scope of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (SDGs) of the United Nations.

In addition, it is an excellent opportunity for the members of the programme to gain access to exclusive information and best practices from other universities around the world.