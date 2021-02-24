New appointment brings 'wealth of experience' to Waterford hospital

UPMC has announced the appointment of Eamonn Fitzgerald as vice president for Health Services in Ireland.

He will also become a member of the International Executive Management Group (IEMG) for UPMC International.

Mr Fitzgerald's appointment and key role will be to lead and manage medical services across locations at UPMC Whitfield Hospital, UPMC Aut Even Hospital and UPMC Kildare Hospital along with the UPMC Carlow Outreach Centre and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre in Cork and Waterford.

He brings to UPMC a wealth of experience and knowledge from the healthcare industry in Ireland. He spent 14 years as chief executive of the Hermitage Medical Clinic, a hi – tech hospital located in West Dublin that offers a broad spectrum of specialised medical and surgical care programmes and where he oversaw four triennial accreditations of the hospital by the Joint Commission International (JCI).

Speaking following his appointment, Mr Fitzgerald said: “I am delighted to be joining UPMC and excited about the vision we have to change healthcare in Ireland.

"We have an Irish management team, Irish employees but with the ability to tap into the expertise of UPMC International, a $21billion dollar American academic medical centre with 90,000 employees across 40 hospitals and almost 5,000 physicians. This means that Ireland gets the benefit of the most advanced medical technologies, innovation, research and IT capability for the benefit of Irish patients.”

He joins UPMC having served most recently as executive director of the Cancer, Ortho/Spine and Ophthalmology Centres at the Mater Private Network. He has worked in healthcare for the past 30 years.

Prior to moving in 2006 to start up the Hermitage Clinic, he held the position of group deputy chief executive of St Vincent’s Healthcare between 1996 and 2006, and as an allied health professional within the National Neurosciences Centre at Beaumont Hospital.