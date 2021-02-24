'Funding boost will enhance Waterford town as the central hub of Greenway'

Kilmacthomas Labour Party councillor Ger Barron has welcomed Waterford City and County Council's 2021 Roads Work Programme, which was approved at a recent area meeting.

Included in the 2021 Road Work programme is the Comeragh District Active Travel Works for 2021.

Cllr Barron, who is a leading campaigner for the promotion of the area as a walking/cycling destination, said: "Provision of €435,000 to be spent in Kilmacthomas in this year's programme will enhance the already attractiveness of the town as the central hub of the hugely popular Waterford Greenway."

Cllr Barron is particularly pleased that €300,000 has been earmarked for the provision of a new footpath from near the entrance of St Declan's Community College to meet the Coole Boreen, which will be a new safe access to the Greenway. This link to the Greenway is already popular and is used by locals and visitors alike.

"This new footpath will add to the growing reputation of Kilmacthomas as go to destination for walkers and leisure cyclists," said Cllr Barron.

"It will provide a safe walkway for the many visitors who use the Greenway for family outings throughout the busy summer period."

The new footpath will also link up with the popular Riverwalk, which is another attractive walk into the Town .

Cllr Barron would like to acknowledges the work of the Riverwalk Committee, who for many years have done tremendous work to improve the walking conditions in the Town.

"I would like to acknowledge the work of my fellow Riverwalk Committee members Pierse Casey, John Cummins, and our chairman and driving force John Kiersey," he said.

"As well as the new link to the Greenway it is proposed to spend €45,000 to enhance the existing Western Terrace link with a tarmacadam surface, as well as providing a new improved crossing facility, raised surfaces, zebra crossing and signalised crossing on Main Street and the provision of cycling parking.

"This is a very welcomed proposal and will be of great benefit to our growing tourism trade, which will hopefully resume once our current pandemic shutdown is over," he added.