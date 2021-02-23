Deadline extended for Ireland's National School Photography Awards

The deadline for Ireland’s National School Photography Awards and Positive Primaries Programme has been extended until May 31, 2021. This is to allow schools the time to successfully complete their Positive Primaries Journey and earn their Positive Primaries Flag.

The INSPA’s are having a massive impact in classrooms and homes across Ireland, helping to boost the well-being of pupils. Participating in the awards helps pupils increase their Confidence, Resilience, Connection, Kindness and Readiness.

It also gives a platform for teachers to creatively explore their wider curriculum, allowing students from all backgrounds to actively engage with subjects in new and exciting ways.

All INSPA’s Creative Well-being Activities are free to download, perfect for remote learning and are designed specifically for children by professional artists and mental health first-aiders.

This year’s theme ‘Accessible Places | Safer Spaces’ is run in association with the Children’s Rights Alliance and is looking for images that focus on giving a voice to children in their new and changing environments.

To begin your Positive Primaries Journey and participate in the awards you must register your school at www.inspa.ie Once you activate your school account, you will be able to upload your school activities, share ideas and engage with other Positive Primaries as they prepare to enter the awards.

This year, the awards are offering a range of fantastic prizes for the whole school community and all entries will be judged by a national panel including Mary Magner (INTO President), Colm O’Gorman (Director: Amnesty International Ireland), Damian White (IPPN President), Karla Sánchez (Curator, Art Historian & Educator), Áine Lynch (CEO of National Parents Council Primary), and Richard Carr (Artist & Partnerships Manager for INSPA).

In whatever way you choose to respond to this year's theme, be creative, take lots of photos and most importantly have fun. We look forward to seeing all your schools’ entries and all those positive changes you are making in your school. If you think your school could become one of Ireland’s next Positive Primaries, register as soon as possible at; www.inspa.ie