Revenue seize almost €100k worth of drugs at Shannon Airport

THE Revenue has seized drugs worth €94,000 at Shannon Airport this Friday.

As a result of routine operations, Revenue officers at Shannon Airport seized over 4.7kg of herbal cannabis. The illegal drugs have an estimated value of €94,000 and were discovered in a parcel originating from the United States. The parcel was declared as ‘business documents’ and was destined for an address in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.