BREAKING: 'Significant' CAB and Garda operation in the South East this Wednesday morning

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in counties Tipperary and Kilkenny targeting an organised crime group (OCG) this Wednesday morning.

The OCG originating in the Munster and South Leinster region, with considerable links across the continent of Europe.

Over the course of the investigation, assistance was sought from and provided by Europol. Fund transfers in excess of €4 million were identified from other jurisdictions to Irish bank accounts linked to members of the OCG.

The search operation involved searches of four residential properties and a business premises. It was conducted by CAB personnel, supported by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and assisted by local divisional personnel and the Garda Dog Unit.

This Wednesday morning's operation has resulted in the freezing of 16 bank accounts linked to members of the OCG. The accounts contain cumulative funds of €540,000. Other items of note seized included a 201 Volvo XC90 and financial documents.

"Wednesday’s search operation is a significant development in an ongoing CAB investigation targeting an OCG involved in large-scale money laundering in the Republic of Ireland and Europe," a garda spokesperson said.