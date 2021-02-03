'Fear of God': Woman fined for possession of stolen flower pots from South East church

A woman has been fined for the possession of two flower pots stolen from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan, County Tipperary.

Rowena Kavanagh of Callan, County Kilkenny was before Clonmel District Court on theft and the possession of stolen property charges.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court a male accomplice took the flower pots from the church grounds and placed them in the car, which was being driven by the defendant.

Witness

Sgt O’Leary said a witness reported the crime to gardaí, and that gardaí carried out a search of the woman’s property in Callan under warrant, where the flower pots were discovered.

Sgt O’Leary added that the defendant has one previous conviction for drug misuse.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client is a 42-year-old mother of five children.

He said his client thought the passenger was going to use a public convenience at the church. The solicitor said she has taken responsibility for what happened and accepted that she drove away.

He added that his client is in receipt of a social welfare payment.

'Fear of God’

Judge Terence Finn said the defendant could have driven to the nearest garda station with the passenger, but instead decided to keep the flower pots.

The judge implied that having gardaí search her premises put the “fear of God” into her children.

In reply, Mr Hayes said complicity is not denied, before adding: “One would have to assume it wasn’t a happy occasion [when her house was searched by gardaí].”

Judge Finn imposed a fine of €500 to be paid within six months for the possession of stolen property charge, whilst taking the theft charge into consideration.